Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

