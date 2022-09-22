BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

