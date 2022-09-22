Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 316,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.