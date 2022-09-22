Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average of $411.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

