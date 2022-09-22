Bean Cash (BITB) Price Tops $0.0001

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $515,228.79 and $642.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.28 or 0.99992049 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,962,405,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

