Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.2% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 308,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,602,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,776,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

