Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 530.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.