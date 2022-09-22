Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.