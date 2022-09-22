Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

