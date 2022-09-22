Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 532.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0 %

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

