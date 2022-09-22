Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

SYY stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

