Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5,940.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 543.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

DG opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.