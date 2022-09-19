VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.37 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.