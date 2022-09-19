UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 118,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

