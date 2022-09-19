StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.