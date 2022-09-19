Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social
In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock worth $3,753,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Sprout Social Price Performance
SPT stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Further Reading
