Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Declines By 13.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 35,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

AMD stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

