Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of GFL Environmental worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

