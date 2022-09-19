Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 40,906 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.73% of Apartment Income REIT worth $61,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $41.21 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

