Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 271,286 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,286 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Freshpet worth $54,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

