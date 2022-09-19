Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $62.44 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $62,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NSC opened at $233.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.