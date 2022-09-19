Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $56.40 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average is $225.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.