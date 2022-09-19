Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $49.06 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4,732.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

