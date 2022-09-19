Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 69,848 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CarMax worth $63,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.07 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

