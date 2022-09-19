Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

