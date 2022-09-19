Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

