M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 68,846 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,470,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.