M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,040 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $221.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

