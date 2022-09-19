Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,102,713.76 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

SITE stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

