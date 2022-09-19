Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Acquires $1,885,199.36 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after buying an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

