Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Globe Life worth $52,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,928. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

