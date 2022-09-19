Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.13 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

