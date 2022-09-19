Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

