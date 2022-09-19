Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Sells C$983,534.70 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1962831 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bausch Health Companies

Separately, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

