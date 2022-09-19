Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROW opened at $32.64 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

