Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.92 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

