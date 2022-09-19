Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARBK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

