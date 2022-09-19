Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.