AppHarvest (APPH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.31 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 92.16%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

