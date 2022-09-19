Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 180,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

