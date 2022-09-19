American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. American Public Education has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

