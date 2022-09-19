AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCIW opened at $0.18 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.