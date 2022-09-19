Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.