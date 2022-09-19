Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

APTM stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

