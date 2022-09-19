Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

