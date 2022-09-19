Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $183.70 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.