Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

