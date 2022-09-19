Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $177.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

