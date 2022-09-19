Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 14,151 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

