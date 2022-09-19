Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,177 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

